The Company wishes to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2019 has inter alia transacted the following business:



1. Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:



? Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2019.

? Auditors Report.

? Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The above results, have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee to the Board.



The Board meeting commenced at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m.



We request to you take the same on record



Pdf Link: Emerald Leisures Ltd - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019, Along With The Statement Of Assets And Liabilities As At March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com