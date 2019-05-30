Empower India Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Pursuant regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 have inter-alia considered, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Empower India Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

