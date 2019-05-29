Encash Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday 29th May, 2019. The board discussed and approve the following:

The Board of Directors have adopted the Balance Sheet for the Year ended 31.03.2019 and profit and loss account for the said period.

Pdf Link: Encash Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor