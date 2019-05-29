The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday 29th May, 2019. The board discussed and approve the following:



The Board of Directors have adopted the Balance Sheet for the Year ended 31.03.2019 and profit and loss account for the said period.



Pdf Link: Encash Entertainment Ltd - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com