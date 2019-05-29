Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith, the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March, 2019, which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019, that commenced at 5.30 p.m. and concluded at 7:45 p.m.



Kindly update the same on your records and oblige.



Pdf Link: Esaar (India) Ltd. - Results - Financials For The Year And Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com