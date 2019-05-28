As per the requirement of Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 which was recommended by the Audit Committee in the Audit Committee Meeting and duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 28, 2019.



We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued an Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid results.





Pdf Link: Essar Securities Ltd - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com