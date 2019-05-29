Finolex Cables Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Certificates of Statutory Auditors, M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, LLP, Chartered Accountants in respect of standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, and A declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion by the Statutory Auditors.

Pdf Link: Finolex Cables Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
