Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd. - Results For March 2019


Our Ref:GPTL/2018-19/VS/ 24 Dt: 28.05.2019

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.,
PJ Towers, 25th Floor,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001

(T) - 022 - 22721234 / 33




Dear Sir,


Sub: Disclourse under Regulation 33 realating to Financial Results
Our : Our letter no GPTL /VS/2019-20/19 dt 09.05.2019



Please find attached Independent Auditors Report along with Audited Finanical Results for the quarter / year ended 31.03 .2019




Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Galada Power and Telecommunication Ltd




V.Subramanian
Vice President & Secretary & CFO

Pdf Link: Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd. - Results For March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Galada Power & Telecommunication Ltd

