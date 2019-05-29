This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e May 29, 2019 inter alia, has:



1. approved and taken on record the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (the Regulations), we enclose herewith the said Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.



Pursuant to the Regulations, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the audit report on the said Audited Financial Results with unmodified opinion.



We request to kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Genus Paper & Boards Ltd - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com