The Board of Directors at its Meeting convened on 28th May, 2019 has taken the following decisions:i) Approved and adopted the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company alongwith the Auditors Report thereon for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.The said documents are enclosed and marked as Annexure A.ii) That the 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 9th day of August, 2019 at 10.30 A.M. at Science City, J. B. S. Haldane Avenue, Kolkata - 700 046.iii) The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 01.08.2019 to 09.08.2019 (both days inclusive) for the aforesaid purpose.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule lll Part A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 have appointed Mr. C.R. Prayag and Mr. K. Ashok as Additional Directors(Non-Executive,Independent) of the Company with effect from 28th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co.Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

