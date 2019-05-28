Globus Corporation Ltd. - Results Financial For Period Ending 31/03/2019

1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31stMarch, 2019, in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.we enclosed herewith the following:

a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,
2019 along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on the date;
b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on
31stMarch, 2019;
c) Declaration in respect of Audited Report with Unmodified Opinion.

Pdf Link: Globus Corporation Ltd. - Results Financial For Period Ending 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Globus Corporation Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.