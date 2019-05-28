1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31stMarch, 2019, in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.we enclosed herewith the following:



a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,

2019 along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on the date;

b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on

31stMarch, 2019;

c) Declaration in respect of Audited Report with Unmodified Opinion.

Pdf Link: Globus Corporation Ltd. - Results Financial For Period Ending 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com