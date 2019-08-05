Gloster Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Amongst Other Business The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Gloster Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 at 1.45 PM at Rotary Sadan, 94/2, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata 700020, to consider amongst other business the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Gloster Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Amongst Other Business The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
