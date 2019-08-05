GSL Nova Petrochemicals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve GSL Nova Petrochemicals Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019,inter alia, to consider and approve un audited Financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019

Pdf Link: Gsl Nova Petrochemicals Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com