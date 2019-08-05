Gsl Nova Petrochemicals Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve GSL Nova Petrochemicals Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019,inter alia, to consider and approve un audited Financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019

Pdf Link: Gsl Nova Petrochemicals Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

