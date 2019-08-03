With reference to above, we are pleased to submit herewith, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their respective meetings held on 3rd August, 2019.



Also please find enclosed herewith the Limited Review Report of the said Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 received from the Auditors of the Company.



Pdf Link: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company And Limited Review Report For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

