Gujarat Foils Ltd. - Regarding Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For 2018-2019

Non- submission of Standalone Audited Financial Results for Year ended March 31, 2019 by the due date i.e. 30/05/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Gujarat Foils Ltd

