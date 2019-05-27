This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 27th May, 2019, inter-alia, considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of duly signed Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Auditors Report and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 14:05 P.M.



Pdf Link: Hb Portfolio Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Last Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com