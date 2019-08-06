Him Teknoforge Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Him Teknoforge Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com