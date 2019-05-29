The Board of Directors in its meeting of S.No.2/2019-20 held on Wednesday,May 29, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve -

1.Resignation of Ms. Ekta Jain from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 31.05.2019.

2.Appointment of Ms. Disha Agarwal as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer w.e.f. 01st June, 2019.

3.Re- appointment of M/s Chirag Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2019-2020.

4.Audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

5.Audit Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said standalone financial results of the Company which were duly placed before the Board at the aforesaid meeting.

Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, a declaration with respect to the Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results.







Pdf Link: Howard Hotels Ltd. - Results-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com