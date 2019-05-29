Pursuant to the applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year (Standalone and Consolidated) ended 31st March, 2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors in the meeting held on 29th May,2019 alongwith unmodified results declaration. The information pursuant to Regulation 52(4) and other application regulations of SEBI Regulations, 2015 are disclosed in the above said results.

2. Auditors Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019





Pdf Link: Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year (Standalone And Consolidated) Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com