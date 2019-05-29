Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Consolidated Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Published on May 29, 2019
