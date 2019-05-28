Sir/Madam,



Please find attached herewith audited financial results for the year ended 31/03/2019 and the results were approved and taken by record by the Board of directors at their meeting held on 28/05/2019.



You are requested to take the same on record.





Thanking you,



R K KAPOOR

Compliance Officer Cum Company secretary.

Pdf Link: Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Audited Results For The Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com