Jain Studios Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Along With Auditor Report And Annexure-I

Dear Sir/Madam,

please find enclosed herewith :-

a. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 as recommended by the Audit Committee pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

b. Independent Auditor Report for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

c. Statement of Asset and Liabilities for the Half year ended on 31st March, 2019.

d. Annexure-I of audit report modified opinion.

These Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.

You are requested to take the same on your records and acknowledge the same.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com