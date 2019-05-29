Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Financial Year ended on 31-03-2019 as reviewed by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their respective meetings held

on 29th May, 2019. Audit Reports in respect of the aforesaid results are also enclosed.

Pdf Link: Jasch Industries Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com