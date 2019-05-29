Jasch Industries Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For 31St March 2019

Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Financial Year ended on 31-03-2019 as reviewed by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their respective meetings held
on 29th May, 2019. Audit Reports in respect of the aforesaid results are also enclosed.

Pdf Link: Jasch Industries Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Jasch Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor