JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June , 2019;

2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June , 2019; and

3. To consider and approve any other agenda item as place on Board.



Pdf Link: Jauss Polymers Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com