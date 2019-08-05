Jauss Polymers Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

JAUSS POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June , 2019;
2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June , 2019; and
3. To consider and approve any other agenda item as place on Board.

Published on August 05, 2019
