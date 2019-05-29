1.Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2.Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities.



Pdf Link: Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

