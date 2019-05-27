Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we have to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3.30 P.M. inter alia to consider and approved audited Financial Results (standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019 Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter / financial year ended 31 st March 2019 (audited); and the Reports of the Auditors with respect to the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com