Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. - Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, the 27th May, 2019



Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019, alongwith separate Audit Reports on the above Financial Results are attached herewith.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that JKVS & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the above Financial Results.



Convened the 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, the 4th September, 2019.



Recommended dividend @ 15 % (Rs. 0.75 p ) on Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each for the year ended on 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.





