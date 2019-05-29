Kifs Financial Services Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Outcome of board meeting dated May 29, 2019, submission of audited financial results and intimation of recommendation of final dividend

Pdf Link: Kifs Financial Services Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
KIFS Financial Services Ltd

