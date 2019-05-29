Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015, read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder by SEBI, we have the pleasure in enclosing herewith Standalone Audited Financial Results and Audit Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meeting held on 29th May 2019.

Pdf Link: Kings Infra Ventures Limited - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019.

