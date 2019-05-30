Kiran Syntex Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

Submission of Audited financial Results for last quarter along with the results for the entire financial year ended 31/03/2019.

Pdf Link: Kiran Syntex Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Kiran Syntex Ltd

