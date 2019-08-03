Kiran Vyapar Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Record The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

Kiran Vyapar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019, and to discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair.



Further as per Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company was closed with effect from July 1st, 2019 and shall remain closed till Forty Eight (48) hours after the declaration of financial results, in view of the consideration of the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019. The Trading window will open for trading from 17th August, 2019.



