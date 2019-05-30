Kome-On Communication Ltd - Financial Result For March, 2019

We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated 29th May, 2019 adjourned to 30th May, 2019. The adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was duly held today i.e. 30th May, 2019 at 04:00 P.M. and concluded on 7.50 P.M. at the registered office of the company. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter-alia amongst others, considered and approved the following:



1.Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon, in compliance with Regulation 33 of Listing regulations.



2.Declaration (For Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.



3.Has not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.



This is for your kind information and records.



