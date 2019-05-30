Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has informed BSE about :



1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019



2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019



3. Standalone Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019



4. Consolidated Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd. - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Auditors Report for March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com