Ladam Affordable Housing Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2019

Company in its meeting held on May 28, 2019 approved the financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with audit Report therein.

Published on May 28, 2019
