We wish to inform you that, at the Board meeting held today i.e. Thursday 30th May, 2019, the Board approved the following:



1. Annual Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019:



The Board has approved the Annual Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:

a) Audited financial results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019;

b) Auditors Report on the Audited financial results (Standalone);

c) Declaration in terms of Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015.



Meeting started at 6.30 pm. and concluded at 07.25 pm.



Kindly take the above on your record.



Pdf Link: Looks Health Services Limited - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019 - Regulation 33(3)(D) Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com