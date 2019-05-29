Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Attached herewith Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report.

Pdf Link: Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd

