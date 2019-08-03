MAHA RASHTRA APEX CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019.

11. consider and approve restated financial statements for the preceding three Financial Years ended March 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 as per the revised Guidance Note on

Reports in Company Prospectuses (2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on January 1 7, 2019.

Pdf Link: Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Companv For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019.

