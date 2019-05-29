Mahaan Foods Ltd. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019 have approved the Audited Financial Results of the company, as per the Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS), for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mahaan Foods Ltd. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Mahaan Foods Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor