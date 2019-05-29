Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Audit Reports.

Pdf Link: Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. - Financial Results For 29 May, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com