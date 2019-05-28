Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the following:

a) Approval Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results

c) Declaration for unmodified opinion of the Auditors Report by the Board of Director

Pdf Link: Mansoon Trading Co.Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

