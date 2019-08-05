MAZDA LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: MAZDA LTD. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com