Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, at the Board Meeting held today, the Board of Directors has inter alia approved the following:



1. Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report on Audited Financial Statements.



Pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditor of the company, Mayank Shah & Associates (Firm Registration No. 106109W) has issued the Audit Report on Standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31/03/2019 is with unmodified opinion.



2. Recommended a dividend of ` 9/- per equity share of face value of ` 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Pdf Link: MAZDA LTD. - Results For The Financial Year And Quarter Ended On March 31, 2019

