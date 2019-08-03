Mega Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Financial Results Of The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

MEGA CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of

Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13.08.2019 at 5:00 PM at the

registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial

Results for the First quarter ended 30.06.2019.

