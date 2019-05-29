Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 has approved the Financial Results.

Please find enclosed herewith following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015;

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2019;

3. Independent Auditors Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company;

4. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors in Audited Standalone Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31,2019.

Pdf Link: Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com