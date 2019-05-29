The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 has approved Audited Financial Results for the half year ended 31st March, 2019 and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon

Pdf Link: Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com