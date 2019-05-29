Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 has approved Audited Financial Results for the half year ended 31st March, 2019 and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon

Pdf Link: Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor