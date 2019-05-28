Mukand Engineers Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

MUKAND ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com