This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 have approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019, as reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee.



Pdf Link: Mystic Electronics Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com