Audited Results for the quarter / year ended 31/03/2019. Dividend Recommended. approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27/05/2019.



The Board of Directors in their meeting held have recommended dividend for the year 2018-19 @ 100% i.e. Rs. 10 per equity share of the Company subject to the approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Narmada Gelatines Ltd. - Audited Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31/03/2019. Dividend Recommended @100%.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com