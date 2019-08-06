Further to our letter dated July 30, 2019, intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid results are also enclosed.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 3.55 p.m



Pdf Link: National Peroxide Ltd. - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

