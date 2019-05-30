N.D.Metal Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For FY Ended 31St March, 2019

Audited Financial Results for FY ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: N.D.Metal Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For FY Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
N D Metal Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor