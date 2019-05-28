Network Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to regulation 33 of the Security and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019;

2. Declaration with respect to the audit report with unmodified opinion on the said Financial Results

3. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results- Standalone

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge.

Pdf Link: Network Ltd. - Financial Results For 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Network Ltd

